Benjamin “Ben” William Deiser (1957-2020)

Benjamin “Ben” William Deiser, 62, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Hays, Kan. He was born Dec. 24, 1957 in Hays to William “Bill” Raymond Deiser, Jr. and Ruby Darlene (Ummel) Deiser.
Ben was a longtime resident of Ellsworth, Kan. where he worked primarily in manufacturing. He married Darla Ann Novotny March 3, 1979.
He is survived by his daughter, Mandy Deiser of Pryor, Okla.; son, Benjamin “Butch” Deiser II of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Anthony, Ke’Andre, Gavin, Peyton, and Jaxon Miller, Dennis “Bubba” and Carter Deiser, Grace Betts, and Haley Pfiefer; mother, Ruby Deiser of Ellsworth; sisters, Darlene Deiser and Susie Stone both of Ellsworth; brothers, Raymond Deiser (Debbie) of Salina, Kan. and Tim Deiser (Ginny) of Hutchinson, Kan.; step-mom, Shirley Deiser; step-brothers, Scott, Alan, and Darrell Ploutz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Deiser.
Graveside memorial service is at  11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.
Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com

 

