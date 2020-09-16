Gerald Lee Steinle (1937-2020)

Gerald Lee Steinle, 82, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kan. He was born north of Dorrance, Kan. on Nov. 26, 1937 to Daniel and Edna (Schuber) Steinle.

Gerald graduated from Dorrance High School in 1955. After meeting Shirley Gunter while she was a beautician and he was a barber in downtown Upland, Calif. they were united in marriage July 24, 1966 in Las Vegas, N.V.

Gerald was a barber and a farmer. He served in the army in the early 1960s and was stationed in Germany. He barbered in southern California for many years until he moved back to Central Kansas in 1980 to take over the farm from his father at the homestead that was established by his grandfather. Gerald continued barbering in Dorrance. His barbershop was a place of gathering whether you needed a haircut or not. He retired from barbering in 2007 and continued farming until 2010. The Wilson Senior Center became an important and welcoming gathering place for him after the loss of Shirley (his wife of 47 years) in December, 2012 due to a tragic car accident.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Tammy McLain and husband David of Steelville, Mo.; son, Jeff Steinle of Dorrance; sisters, Kay Thiemann and Carol Kestler, both of Santa Maria, Calif. Extended family across the country and local friends alike will miss him greatly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Edna; wife, Shirley; infant brother, Loren Daniel; and infant sister, Marilyn Mae.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Dorrance City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Wilson Senior Center and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

