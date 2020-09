Robert Westerhaus (1944-2020)

Robert Westerhaus, age 76, service manager for Ford dealerships, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by wife, Jeanette; children, Kimberli Westerhaus of Crestone, Colo., Michelle Gillespie of Nolensville, Tenn., Melissa Nance of Franklin, Tenn., Robert Westerhaus of Washington D.C., Shelby Westerhaus of Haysville; step-son, Monty Terrell of Wichita; grandchildren, Ryan and Sean Marshall, Stephanie Carpenter, Grace and Keenan Gillespie, Garrett Nance, Heather Westerhaus, Cash Pegg-Westerhaus; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, William and Thelma (Clouser) Westerhaus; step-daughter, Tamara Marshall; brother William Westerhaus.

