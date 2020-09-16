William “Bill” Walter Weber (1928-2020)

William “Bill” Walter Weber passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020 in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Springfield, Mo., to Walter “Buck” Weber and Lois Gannaway Weber. The oldest of four siblings, Bill spent time “raising” them all.

He graduated from Wellsville High School, Wellsville, Kan., in 1946 and attended Kansas State University receiving a degree in music education. He met the love of his life, Lois Lee Eggers at K-State, and they later married on May 28, 1952.

Bill then enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years and served as a gunnery officer on the U.S.S. Essex during the Korean War.

Bill returned home to teach elementary music education for 35 years, receiving his master’s degree in music from Wichita State University in 1965. The last 22 years of that career were spent at Ellsworth Elementary. An avid square dancer, many of his former students remember Friday square dancing in Mr. Weber’s music room. Bill was a master of many instruments, played the piano almost every day of his life, and sang for many occasions.

After moving to Holyrood in 1969, Bill began farming. His legacy included husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, teacher, farmer, stockman, and stock market mogul. Rest in peace, Dad. You have earned it.

He was loved by many including his wife Lois of 68 years; his sister, Jean (Tim) Randles of Fort Scott, Kan.; two sons, David (Debbie) of Holyrood, Kan. and Tim (Connie) of Bushton; six grandchildren, Nick Pauley, Sean (Krissy) Weber, Paul (Shelle) Weber, Matt (Kristen) Weber, Meredith Musil and Marshall (Taylor) Musil and eight great-grandchildren, Ryan and Jada Pauley, Raylan, Ava, and Mia Weber, Brooks Weber, and Sloane and Madden Musil.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Greg and Jim Weber, and his daughter-in-law, Sarah.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holyrood American Legion Post 200 (new building fund), in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com