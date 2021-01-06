Bernadette Loretta Dlabal Heleniak (1938-2021)

Heaven gained one tough and sweet woman. Bernadette Loretta Dlabal Heleniak from Redding Calif. passed away from a well lived life Jan. 3, 2021.

Born Jan. 13, 1938 on Hell Creek just outside of Wilson Kan., Bernadette was the sixth of eight children for John and Philomena (Pospisil) Dlabal. She had so many wonderful stories of growing up on a farm, milking cows, sleeping under the stars, one room school houses, and getting stuck in winter storms ... she made it sound fun and exciting.

Bernadette graduated from KU in Lawrence Kan., started teaching in Phoenix Ariz., and then moved to Redding Calif. in 1961 to start her own family and continue her career. She taught at many schools in Northern California (as a permanent or substitute teacher) and started two successful pre-schools ... all while raising her five children. She taught them to work smart, garden, sew, help others, pray, respect elders, gossip at church (occasionally) and love family.

In retirement, she loved being grandma, contracted to build her own house, played bridge, traveled and gardened. Her greatest passions included her family, her garden, her faith in God and telling a funny story/joke. Her biggest struggles included housekeeping and not being able to teach her kids how to play bridge.

She is survived by her children Juli, Greg, Danny (and Logan), Donna and Stephen (and Holly); five grandchildren Eli, Noah, Simon, Abigail and Annalee; her four sisters and three brothers Johnny, Eloise, Cleo, Patsy, Norbert, Denny and Doni, their spouses and many nieces and nephews.

Bernadette spent 82 years and 11 months living a full life. We will love and miss her every day.

Funeral arrangements are being made in Wilson Kan. A celebration of life will be held in Redding Calif. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please share a clipping or flower from your yard with a friend.