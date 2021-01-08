Mary Jane (Major) Steinle (1937-2021)

Mary Jane (Major) Steinle, 83, of Dorrance, Kan., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Sunshine Meadows Assisted Living in Buhler, Kan.

Mary Jane was born May 3, 1937 to Benjamin and Freda (Kaps) Major in Ellsworth, Kan. She passed away peacefully at the age of 83, on Jan. 6.

It was in a conversation with her mother during a Vacation Bible School that Mary Jane, as a young girl, invited Jesus to be her Savior and made a commitment to follow Him. She stayed true to that commitment throughout her life.

A lifelong resident of Dorrance, Mary Jane graduated from Dorrance High School. Then she attended Kansas Wesleyan and Tabor College over the next two years.

On June 15, 1958, she married Darwin Steinle. Shortly after, Darwin was drafted and they moved to Idar-Oberstein, Germany, where Darwin served in the army for the next two years. They enjoyed extensive travel throughout Europe.

They were blessed with two daughters, Pam (1961) and Joan (1963).

In addition to being a supportive farmer’s wife, Mary Jane was a substitute school teacher, an active member of the Russell Hospital Auxiliary and a volunteer for Ellsworth EAA special events. She was a tremendous cook and blessed her family and friends with many wonderful meals. She thoroughly enjoyed sewing for her family and many mission projects.

Mary Jane lived out her faith in a Jesus in a pragmatic and practical way. She faced life, as well as her many health challenges, with a calm acceptance and a desire to adjust to whatever new reality she faced — which she did without complaining.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Wilhelm.

Those mourning her death, but rejoicing in her home-going are her husband Darwin of Dorrance, Kan.; daughters Pam Steinle of Goodland, Kan. and Joan (Brent) Warkentin of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Janet (Thomas) Calvert and Stacey (Ryan) Neufeld; great-grandchildren Lincoln Calvert, Sutton Calvert, and Braylen Neufeld; sister, Diane Major; and many other friends and relatives.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Dorrance City Cemetery in Dorrance, Kan. No visitation being held.

Memorials have been established with the Bridge of Hope — inner city ministry in Kansas City and Shoe Box Ministry of Russell County. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of arrangements.