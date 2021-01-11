Sharon J. Habiger (1959-2021)

Sharon J. Habiger, 61, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Lyons, Kan. She was born July 7, 1959 in Sterling, Colo. to Roy and Margaret (Feist) Killingsworth.

Sharon married James “Jim” Habiger in Lyons Nov. 5, 1976. She was a longtime resident of Bushton, KS where she was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and former member of the church’s Altar Society. She was also a member of the Geneseo, Kan. American Legion Post 241 Auxiliary. Sharon enjoyed many jobs in her life including working at the Lyons Inn, Bushton Café, Quivira Heights Schools, and RefChem, but the job she was most proud of was raising her daughters and being a mother. She lived for her family, especially her grandkids and their many pets.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jim of Bushton; daughters, Janelle Habiger of Overland Park, Kan. and Jennifer Summers (Rocky) of Bushton; grandchildren, Paige, Christian, Brayden, and Prentice Habiger and Margaret Summers; brother, Tim Killingsworth (Kay) of Geneseo; and sister, Kathy Phillips (Charles) of Larned, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

A private funeral mass will take place at Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Name Cemetery, Hospice of Reno County, or the Great Bend Humane Society (for animal food), in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

