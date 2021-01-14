Betty Jane Hinton (1931-2021)

Betty Jane Hinton, 90, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Wilson. She was born Jan. 4, 1931 in Kodiak, Alaska to Herbert and Florence (Nymen) Heglin.

Betty married Clarence Frank Hinton in Kodiak, Alaska May 10, 1959. She was a line worker at the fish canning factory in Kodiak. After retirement, Betty and Clarence relocated to Holyrood.

Betty is survived by her brother, Clifford Frank Heglin of Vancouver, Wash. and sister, Peggy Ann Kopki of Battle Ground, Wash.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; and brothers, Herbert, Harold, James, and Richard.

Betty will be interred next to Clarence at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at WaKeeney, Kan.

Per her request, there will be no services.

