Betty Jean Melchert Rolfs (1928-2021)

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife, Betty Jean Melchert Rolfs of Ellsworth, Kan. With her loving family by her side, she peacefully and gently passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the age of 93.

Betty Melchert Rolfs will be forever remembered by her husband, Louis Jack Rolfs Jr.; children, Jan Miko of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Jack Rolfs (Marilyn) of Olathe, Kan.; Sue (Cooper) Boldrick of Louisville, Ky.; Scott (Toni) Rolfs of Bushton, Kan.; and Jean (Bill Hudgens) Rolfs of Little Rock, Ark.

Grandchildren include Austin, Travis, and Jackson Rolfs, Joanna, John David, and Joshua Moel, Justin and Monte Rolfs, and James and Stephen Fulwider. Great-grandchildren include Greyson and Nolan Rolfs, Calahan (Moel) Reed, Elaina, Alexandra, Lacey, Marcus, Isaiah, Samuel, and Rosalee Moel, Cassidy and Caroline Rolfs, and Louisa Ochiltre.

Walter and Lydia Melchert, as well as sister, Verna, greeted Betty into the world Jan. 8, 1928. She attended Lorraine Schools and graduated from Hutchinson Community College in 1948. She married Louis Rolfs Jr. in 1949 and raised their children on a farm southwest of Lorraine, Kan. They remained on the Rolfs homestead until retirement to Ellsworth in 2014.

Her second home was in Tucson, where she and Louis spent 16 winters with friends and visiting family members at Highlands Park. In Arizona, they embraced their new neighbors and worshipped with a local faith community that became their second family, their home away from home. Those times were cherished.

Betty also loved hosting parties. On six occasions since 1989, Louis and Betty shared their anniversary or birthdays with family, friends and community in the Fellowship Hall at Lorraine Baptist Church. Family, friends, and community were greatly valued.

Betty’s passion was support, love and care of family, relatives and friends. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were precious to her. She never missed an opportunity to visit, phone, write or e-mail her loved ones. At the farm, she also spent countless hours entertaining guests at her large dining room table, writing cards, baking goods to share with others and visiting folks in need.

In her earlier years she devoted care and time to King’s Daughters at Lorraine Baptist Church and to 4-H. Faith and family were the center of her life. Even in the last weeks of her life, she could recite the books of the Old Testament. Perhaps her most important role was as Louis’ helpmate and navigator. The world was a better place because of Betty. She will be sorely missed.

Betty was predeceased by her sister, Verna Melchert Janssen, and beloved daughter-in-law, Patti Hoelscher Rolfs.

In this time of restricted gatherings, a private family service will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, at Lorraine First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lorraine First Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan., 67439.

Condolences may be sent and obituary read at www.parsonsfh.com.