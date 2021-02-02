Betty M. (Jennrich) Soukup (1931-2021)

Betty M. (Jennrich) Soukup passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kan., at the age of 89.

She was born Aug. 26, 1931 in Russell, Kan. to Frank Sr. and Violet (Heard) Jennrich. She was united in marriage to Henry Soukup in Russell, Kan. Aug. 6, 1958. They were blessed with three children, Marcia, Twila and Lawrence Soukup. They lived on the family farm near Wilson and in 1976 they moved to Wilson where she spent the remainder of her life.

Betty was raised in the Russell area and graduated from Paradise High School where she played basketball. She never gave up the love for sports as she watched basketball and football whenever she could. Following high school, she moved to Salina with her sister and worked as a Nurses Aide at the Asbury Hospital in Salina. Later after raising her children she became a Certified Nurses Aide. She really enjoyed visiting and assisting the elderly.

Betty was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dorrance, Kan., the Altar Society, and D. of I. Betty enjoyed bowling; the highlight of her bowling career was when she earned the KWBA Grand Duchess Award at the Kansas State Bowling Tournament in Topeka, Kan. She also enjoyed traveling around the area to play bingo.

Left to cherish Betty’s memory are her children, Twila (Roger) Angell of Medicine Lodge, Kan.; son, Lawrence of Wilson; sister, Doris Dolezal of Kanopolis, Kan.; four granddaughters, Marcie (Kyle) Borwick of Riverside, Calif., Mindy (Cory) Willis of Platte City, Mo., Lisa (Clinton) Kershner of Rush Center, Kan., and Kimberly Angell of Platte City, Mo.; and six great-grandchildren, Nysa Price, Lillian Savala, Hazel Willis, Jack Borwick, Nash Kershner, and Henry Willis.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Sr. and Violet Jennrich; husband, Henry Soukup; daughter, Marcia Soukup; and three brothers, Frank Jennrich Jr., Robert Jennrich, and Wiliam Dean Jennrich.

Betty was a woman of love and faith. She knew how to serve God, her family, and enjoy life along the way. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but the celebration of her life and memories will never be forgotten.

A Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. Visitation was Monday with a D of I Rosary at 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to D of I or St. Joseph’s Altar Society and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com