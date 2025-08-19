Billie Jean Wright Kueser (1943-2025)

Billie Jean Wright Kueser, 82, passed away on Aug. 1, 2025, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. She was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Ellsworth, Kan., the only child of William and Mabel (Walker) Wright. She grew up in Ellsworth, and after graduation from high school, she completed a two-year course at Bethany Hospital School of X-Ray Technology in Kansas City.

On June 13, 1963, Billie was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Lawrence (Larry) Kueser. They became residents of Canton, Kan., in 1974. Billie was employed by Hillsboro Hospital and retired there as head of the radiology department.

She was a faithful member of the Canton First Christian Church and really enjoyed learning the Word of God with her dearly-loved church friends. Billie devoted many hours of her spare time painting beautiful canvases and rocks that she collected. She loved the countryside and had a tender spot in her heart for animals. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Survivors include her sons William, Wichita; Thomas (Heather), Canton; and Kenneth (Mandy), West Plains, Mo.; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry and a son Troy.

A come-and-go celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 2-4 p.m. at High Jinks Rec Club, Ellsworth. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to the Canton First Christian Church or The Cat House, McPherson, in care of Olson’s Mortuary, Canton.