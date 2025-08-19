Alene Kaye Grubb (1943-2025)

Alene Kaye Grubb, 81 passed away Aug. 4, 2025, at her home in Woodstock, Ga.

She was born Aug. 11, 1943, in Russell, Kan., to Albert and Alvina (Schultz) Motzner. She had fond memories of starting life on the farm near Wilson, Kan. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1961 and Fort Hays College in 1965. She married Harry M. Grubb Nov. 25, 1964, and they were blessed with over 60 years together.

She taught school in several locations before beginning the family at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., where Lana was born in 1971 and Warren was born in 1974. Her love for gardening, indoors and out, was enjoyed throughout her life. As the family grew in age, she pursued a career as a realtor for 30 years. She traveled widely, including living in Italy for three years when Harry was assigned there, allowing them to travel Europe.

After retirement, many cross country camping trips were made in their camper. Her active membership in First United Lutheran Church, Kennesaw, Ga., since joining in 1977, was the highlight of her life, and lead to the front yard Christmas displays that were enjoyed by all the neighbors.

Alene is survived by her husband, Harry, of the home; daughter Lana (Clint) Rossiter, Gaithersburg, Md.; son Warren (Kristina) Grubb, Corpus Christi, Texas; Janet (Motzner) John Chaloupka, Venice, Fla.; brother Keith (Sharon) Motzner, Centennial, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Alene will be Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at 2 p.m. at First United Lutheran Church, 3481 Campus Loop Rd., Kennesaw, Ga.

Alene will be laid to rest on Monday Aug. 25, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Music Ministry at First United Lutheran Church, 3481 Campus Loop Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144.