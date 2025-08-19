Emil J. Choitz (1937-2025)

Emil J. Choitz, Jr., 87, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, surrounded by family at his home in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Ellsworth County to Emil and Dorothea Choitz. He married Arlene Meier Choitz in Ellsworth on Aug. 20, 1965. Emil was a farmer before joining his family at Choitz Brothers as a mechanic, where he worked for over 30 years before retiring. He was lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of rural Ellsworth and a member of the Kansas National Guard.

Emil is survived by his wife Arlene of Ellsworth; daughters Cindy Bruning (Keith), Ellsworth, and Karen Paull (Sam), Kanopolis, Kan.; grandchildren Stacy Anderson (Eric), Ellsworth; Brett Bruning (Kathryn), Wamego, Kan.; Tricia Mitchell (Daniel), McPherson, Kan.; Darci Paull, Manhattan, Kan.; Andrew Paull (Lacy), Arlington, Colo.; and Gabriel Paull (Olivia), Lenexa, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Tyler Lamb (Brook), Alyssa Wood (Greyson), Tori Lamb, Brendan and Makenna Anderson, Finnley and Sienna Bruning, Waylon and Dakota Mitchell, Lowell and Cortland Paull and Nora Paull; great-great grandchild Myles; and brother Ralph Choitz (Evelyn), Ellsworth. Emil was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Edward, Lawrence, Norman, Gilbert, George, Harry, Frank and Carl; and sisters Mabel Anschutz and Ruth Williams.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Paul Endowment Fund or the St. Paul Building Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.