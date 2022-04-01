Bobby D. Priddy (1946-2022)

Bobby D. Priddy, Sr., 75, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home in Holyrood, Kan.

He was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Hinton, Okla. to Coy C. and Joan R. (Reeder) Priddy.

Bobby served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a lifetime member of the American Legions of Ellsworth, Kan. (Post 174) and El Reno, Okla. (Post 34), as well as, the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485. Bobby always had an American flag flying at his home. He was a proud veteran and was honored to have served his country. Bobby was also a longtime member of the NRA.

He enjoyed traveling on bus tours, fishing, rodeos, taking his classic cars to car shows, and spending time with his family. Anything he planted would be bountiful. He always shared produce from his garden with family and friends. Bobby enjoyed growing watermelons and cantaloupe and was known to many as watermelon Bob. He loved having his grandchildren in the garden with him and enjoyed spending time on his tractors. Bobby always had a joke or good story to tell.

Bobby is survived by his son Bobby Priddy, Jr. (DeAnn) of Tishomingo, Okla.; daughter Denae Smith (Kevin) of Ellsworth; son Lee Brawley (Gena) of Fairview, Okla.; grandchildren, Caisha, Taryn, and Nevaeh Brawley, Megan Dominguez (Arturo), Caitlin Coppock (Michael), Kendra Rohrig (Dylan), Kassady Ledet (Nick), Kellen Smith, Laci Kennedy (Anthony Maxey), Bailey McCollom (Tyler), Ross Priddy (Delaney), Jimmy Priddy, Terrell Priddy, and Keith Priddy; great-grandchildren, Trapper, Tinsley, Jordan, Xander, Xylan, Onalee, and Raegan; siblings, Coy Priddy, Jr. (Darlene) of Yukon, Okla., Laquita Bond of Ada, Okla., and Colleen Shelby of Hinton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elizabeth Jean Priddy; and siblings, Aubery Priddy, Connie Vickery, and Dean Priddy.

Memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Harvest Bible Church of Ellsworth with inurnment following at Carneiro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

