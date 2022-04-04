Carrie Lyn Caplinger (1974-2022)

Carrie Lyn Caplinger, 47, passed away April 2, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.

She was born Sept. 1, 1974 in Larned, the daughter of Donna Sue Caplinger.

She was a lifetime Larned resident; moving to Ellsworth in 1999. She attended the First United Methodist Church in Ellsworth; was a member of the Aktion Club, the Special Olympics and enjoyed attending the Tim Tebow Night to Shine event; was a former member of the Cat Backers and she loved watching The Lawrence Welk Show.

Survivors include her parents, Verlin ‘Orley’ and Donna Morgan, Larned; her aunts and uncles, Hugh and Linda Mounday, Hutchinson, Dave Morgan, Derby and Gale and Sharon Morgan, Sunrise Beach, Mo.; a special cousin, Kala Steffen, Fort Collins, Colo. and many other cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Marjorie Caplinger and William and Ailsa Morgan and her uncle, Gary Caplinger.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned.

Memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Zook, Kan. with Pastor Wade Russell presiding. Inurnment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Pawnee County Humane Society, in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, Kan. 67550.

