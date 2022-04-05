Blair Morgan Helvey (1993-2022)

Blair Morgan Helvey, 28, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022.

She was born Sept. 1, 1993 in Salina, Kan. to Dean and Sandra (Cockroft) Choitz.

Family was everything to Blair. She loved her family and the many occasions they spent together. After Blair graduated from Ellsworth High School in 2012 she went on to study at Bellus Academy in Manhattan, Kan.

Upon her graduation in 2013, she went to work for the Hair Loft Salon & Spa in Salina, Kan. Blair’s career was never just work, it was her passion. Her coworkers were like family. Blair always strived to improve and better her skills so that she could help others, travelling to many states for her continuing education.

Blair married Joseph ‘Joe’ Helvey on Dec. 29, 2018 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ellsworth. Joe was the love of Blair’s life. When she wasn’t working, she could be found by Joe’s side, whether it was riding in the semi to the elevator with him or sitting next to him in the tractor or combine. The love they had for each other was unrivaled and together they had a zest for life, travelling together every chance they got.

Blair is survived by her husband Joseph Helvey of Ellsworth, Kan.; parents, Dean and Sandy Choitz of Ellsworth; brother Ethan Choitz (Amanda) of Concordia, Kan.; niece and nephews, Cayden, Reagyn, and Rhett; grandmother Dorothy Choitz of Ellsworth; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, George Choitz and George McCormick.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ellsworth with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Blair Helvey Memorial Scholarship, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.