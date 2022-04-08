Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Blair Morgan Helvey (1993-2022)
Ellsworth Ordinance creating an Insurance Proceeds Fund
Gary Bruning Estate, Case No. 2022-PR-000013

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, April 7, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate
of         Case No. 2022-PR-000013
Gary Bruning, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on March 31, 2022, a Petition for Issuance of Letters of Administration Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Kathleen Macek and Michael Macek, the heirs  of Gary Bruning," deceased.    
All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of the first publication of this notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Kathleen Macek and Michael Macek,
Co-Petitioners

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83
Ellsworth, KS  67439-0083
(785) 472-3186
Attorneys for Petitioners

3t 4/7, 4/14, 4/21

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2022