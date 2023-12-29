Bruce Jay Nyhuis (1949-2023)

Funeral services and military honors for Bruce Jay Nyhuis were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Northeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe, La.

Bruce Jay Nyhuis, 74, of Monroe, La., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, West Monroe, La., where he was recovering from numerous surgeries and consequential health issues.

Bruce was a 1967 graduate of Ouachita Parish High School, and enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduation. He served our country from October 1968 until he retired as a master sergeant in October of 1989.

Bruce enjoyed many things in life, such as fishing, hunting and cooking. He would speak so highly of his children, grandchildren and how the good old days were in comparison to how they are in the present. Outdoors is where he loved to be, and would love to have any excuse to be there.

Bruce spent his career at Borden Inc. and ultimately retired as an employee of the City of Monroe. He was a dedicated employee who was willing to go the extra mile, do for others and help anyone in need. A special thanks goes out to Paul McKinney and Willie Carr, who were his best friends and co-workers in Monroe City.

Bruce is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John A. Zahlit and Marie Enkewitz, Mountain Home, Ark.; paternal grandparents Mariunus A. Nyhuis and Maria C. VanLonkhuizen, Inglewood, Calif.; parents Millie A. Zahlit and Henry Nyhuis, Monroe, La.; and sister Sally Hayes of Brandon, Miss.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judith L. Kepka Nyhuis; two sons, Bruce Nyhuis, Jr. (Nicole), Lonoke, Ark., and Brian Nyhuis; twin daughters Sara Patterson (Jason) of Lonoke, Ark., and Tara Haubein (J.R.) of Cabot, Ark., and daughter Julie White (Brandon) of Monroe, La. He had 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, which were the light of his life.

A special thanks goes out to Ouachita Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, St. Francis Intensive Care and the entire staff at Cornerstone for the outstanding care he received during this difficult time.

