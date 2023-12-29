Dale L. Urbanek (1942-2023)

Dale L. Urbanek, 81, passed away Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Hays, Kan. He was born Oct. 29, 1942, in Ellsworth, Kan., to James and Elsie (Belt) Urbanek. Dale was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth, where he married Shirley Householter on Jan. 2, 1965.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley; sister Betty Koerner; and brother Donnie Urbanek. He is survived by his children, Clay Urbanek (Connie), Wichita, Kan.; Phil Urbanek, Ellsworth; Marci White (Chuck), Hays; and Julie Barnett, Hays; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and siblings Marilyn Gardinier, Wichita; Jeannie Johannes, Mentor, Kan., and Carol Tanton, Ellsworth.

Dale loved hunting, fishing, fixing things, tinkering, playing cards, camping, dancing with his wife Shirley and spending time with his family. He was the Ellsworth County Magistrate Judge for 28 years, retiring in 2012. Dale was self-taught in playing the guitar and piano and belonged to Ellsworth American Legion Post 174.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. A Vigil and Rosary Service will begin at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Ellsworth, with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Bernard Altar Society or Hays Med Hospice and Palliative Care, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.