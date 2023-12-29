Thomas L. “Tom” Walsh (1938-2023)

Thomas L. “Tom” Walsh, 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Lincoln, Kan. He was born Aug. 16, 1938, in La Junta, Colo., to Leonard and Louise (McCreery) Walsh. They moved to Garden City, Kan., in 1948. While attending school, Tom excelled in playing baseball for the Garden City Junior Legion. He graduated from Garden City High School in 1957. After graduation Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was based in San Diego, Calif., for boot camp. He served out his duty as machinist mate, which took him throughout the Pacific from 1957 to 1961. He was stationed in Japan and Hawaii, among other places.

Tom married Barbara Flynn in Garden City, Kan., on April 7, 1962. During their time in Garden City, they welcomed two daughters, Kim and Laura, to the family. He worked for Sunflower Electric for nearly 40 years, retiring as a chief systems operator. Tom and Barbara moved to Wilson Lake in 1999 to enjoy their retirement together.

Tom’s hobbies included golfing, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed swapping stories and watching NASCAR in his workshop at the lake.

Tom is survived by his wife Barbara Walsh of Wilson Lake; two daughters, Kimberley Deitz, Shell Rock, Iowa, and Laura Walsh, Garden City; grandsons Caleb Crocker of Wamego, Kan., and Thomas Turpin (Timberly) of Garden City; great-granddaughter Emilly Crocker; brothers David Walsh, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Bill Walsh (Anita), Beloit, Kan.; and sister Karen Boxler (Wayne), Mesa, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Alice Walsh.

There will be a celebration of Tom’s life Feb. 10, 2024, from 1-4 p.m. at the family home at Wilson Lake.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.