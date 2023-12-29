Father Basil Torrez (1929-2023)

Father Basil Torrez, age 94, died on Dec. 5, 2023, at the Gove County Medical Center, Quinter, Kan. He was born on June 14, 1929, in Kanopolis, Kan., the son of Jose and Dionisia (Villalobos) Torrez.

Father Torrez attended Kanopolis Grade School and graduated from Kanopolis High School where he played football. After graduating from Conception Seminary, he was pastor and priest in many different Catholic churches until his retirement on July 1, 1999. He served in Sequin/Hoxie, Kanopolis, Hollyrood, Brookville, Lady of Guadalupe, Salina, Hope, Pfeifer, Sharon Springs/Wallace, Grinnell/Angeles, Washington/Morrowville and Collyer/St. Peter.

Father Torrez spent over 60 years serving his Lord and Savior in the Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus — 4th Degree and he was active in the communities where he lived. He was an assistant Scoutmaster in Hope, Kan., he coached girls’ softball, built scale replicas of churches, embroidered quilts and was a member of the Grinnell Pride Community and the Collyer Community Alliance.

Father Torrez is survived by his sister Margaret Cowen of San Francisco, Calif., and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bill, Timothy, Joseph and Benedict Torrez; and his sisters Pauline Gonzales, Toni Waltz, Trini Hunt, Helen Benda, Elodia Camarena and Diann Torrez.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church, Collyer, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, followed by the Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. A Rosary will be led by the Knights of Columbus following the vigil.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Collyer, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, followed by burial in the St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Michael Cemetery Fund.

Words of support and memories may be left for the family at www.schmittfuneral.com.