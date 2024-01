On Nov. 17, 2023, Donita Lynn Cawby joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She was born to Don and Delores (Ankenman) Beaty on June 20, 1946, in Norton, Kan.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church of Garden City, Kan., on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

