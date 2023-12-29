Harold Carl Choitz (1927-2023)

Born and raised in Ellsworth, Kan., by parents Frederick and Helena (Pflughoeft) Choitz, Harold was the youngest of siblings Clara, John, Otto, Walter and Alfred.

He served with the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan and went on to earn a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Iowa. Until retirement, he was director of hospital laboratories in the Detroit area.

A renowned family historian, Harold could name his Pomeranian ancestors who came to Kansas in the mid-1800s and their many offspring. He traveled the country to maintain ties with cousins and nieces and nephews, their children and their children, a most gentle and generous man willing to share stories from his vast knowledge of history, science, politics … and Kansas wheat prices.

As per his wishes, there will be no services or memorials.