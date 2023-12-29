Lois Jean Buchholz (1925-2023)

Lois Jean Buchholz, 98, passed away Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born March 24, 1925, in Oakland, Neb., to Albert and Alice (Nicholson) Johnson. Lois married Verlin A. Buchholz on Feb. 14, 1944, in South Sioux City, Neb. She was a longtime resident of Ellsworth, where she was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Lois is survived by her children, Sandra Kumm (Wayne), Ortonville, Minn.; Marlin Buchholz (Debbie), Marion, Kan.; Julie Rayer (Bill), Creighton, Neb.; and Jane Rodenhouse, Topeka, Kan.; daughter-in-law Mary Buchholz, Ellsworth; grandchildren Michael Romanowski (Holly), Mark Romanowski, Chad Buchholz (Jessica), Lisa Buchholz (Ryan Beasley), Joe Buchholz (Gwynne), Jeff Engberg, William Buchholz (Cynthia), Megan Asbury (Joshua), Christopher Buchholz, Lindsay Freeman (Aaron), and Kyle Rodenhouse (Jenna); 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Frances Johnson, Salina, Kan. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Verlin; son Rodney Dean Buchholz; grandson Daniel Dean Buchholz; and brother Lawrence Johnson.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Ellsworth Immanuel Lutheran Church with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Ellsworth VFW Post 6485, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.