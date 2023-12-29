Penny Swift Kelly (1970-2023)

God is good all the time.

Penny Swift Kelly fought the good fight for many years, and on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, she crossed the finish line. We celebrate her life, and even though she did not like running, we still celebrate a race well run.

Her life journey began as she spent most of her childhood in New Hampshire and her undergraduate years in Maine. After graduation from college, Penny moved across the country to Berkeley, Calif. While in Berkeley, she heard a calling to ministry. She moved to Denver, Colo., for an opportunity to study at the Iliff School of Theology.

After graduation with a Master of Divinity, she continued her education by earning a Master of Social Work. Following her second master’s degree, she was ordained as a deacon in the United Methodist Church. The lady loved school and loved to learn.

Speaking of love, Penny met her future husband while in Denver. She would state afterward that she was not looking for a partner, but it worked out that way. Kline was looking for her.

Together they moved to Kansas, and she continued her work with the church and with mental health therapy. She enjoyed cooking and a good conversation. Over the years, more than one cat spent time curled up with, or on, Penny.

Even as her health condition changed over the years, she kept pushing herself. We knew her illness would wear her down eventually, but she fought it hard every step of the way. Well done, Penny.

A celebration of her life has begun. Tears are flowing because of our loss, but laughter is also flowing as we tell our Penny stories.

Family and friends are invited this Friday evening, Dec. 15, 2023, from 6:30-8 p.m. to Ellsworth Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Ellsworth Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Penny’s name to Ellsworth Methodist Church, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.