Eric Vaughn Kindlesparger (1948-2023)

Eric Vaughn Kindlesparger, 75, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2023, in Salina, Kan., surrounded by his loving family. Eric was born Jan. 2, 1948, at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam to Lt. Col. John and Maxine Kindlesparger. The family moved from Guam to Syracuse, N.Y., before settling at SAC Air Force Base in Salina, Kan.

Eric graduated in 1966 from Salina High School. In 1967, Eric joined the U.S. Coast Guard with duty stations in Hawi, Hawaii and Port Isabel, Texas. He would later move back to Salina and graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1977 with a degree in psychology and sociology.

Eric began his career as a trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol in 1978 in Concordia, Kan. Later, upon being promoted, he was relocated to Ellsworth, Kan., where he would reach the rank of lieutenant. He received the highway patrol’s Superintendent’s Award in 1984 for his heroic efforts in an armed standoff. After 26 years of dedicated service with the highway patrol, he retired in 2004.

Eric taught his beloved children the love of nature. He planted hundreds of trees on his family farm. His affinity for trees was unmatched. Nobody planted more trees than Eric, and nobody cut down more trees than Eric. As he aged, planting superseded his need to cut firewood. Fishing and target practice were his favorite pastimes, and he never passed up a chance to fish with his sons. Eric frequently gathered his children and grandchildren for trips to Colorado where they camped in the Rocky Mountains. Stopping at a hotel was out of the question. He wanted to make sure the children got the real experience (or he was just thrifty, you decide).

Eric loved to teach his children about the value of hard work and completing a project. He and his children spent summers roofing houses, cutting firewood, stacking and selling firewood, building fences and working on the family farm. He was a primary caretaker of his parents’ farm in Lindsborg, Kan., during his youth and into adulthood. Helping care for the horses, maintaining the grounds and teaching his children about farm life made him so proud.

Following retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and made each member of his family multiple pieces of furniture. If you were fortunate enough to receive a piece of furniture from Eric, chances are you never moved it again without heavy machinery.

Eric loved that he shared his birthday with his youngest daughter, Amber Dawn.

For the last year, his five children rotated giving him a year of total care and time together at home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jack Kindlesparger; sister-in-law Mary Kindlesparger; and niece Michelle Overton. He is survived by his five devoted, loving children, which he shared with Emma: Amy (John) Minor, Table Rock Lake, Mo.; Stacy (Tim) Brown, Salina; Eric Sean (Jessica) Kindlesparger, Brookville; Justin (Jenny) Kindlesparger, Falun; and Amber (Clark) Renfro, Salina; sister Lynn Kindlesparger; grandchildren Ashley (Matthew) Vail, Bennington, Kan.; Corey Kindlesparger, Jordan Wireman, Jadanne Wireman, Salina; Cade Hays, Brookville; Konon Hays, Salina; SPC Keegan Hays, Hawaii; Morgan Kindlesparger, Wichita; Hunter Kindlesparger, St. George; Dakota Kindlesparger, Wichita; Josselyn, Jase, Jarett and Joryn Kindlesparger, Falun; Addison, Mallory and Claire Renfro, Salina; great-grandchildren Jackson and Charlotte Vail, Khloe and Jacey Kindlesparger, Colson Spielman; and special lifelong friends Emma and Daryl Bixby, Salina.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at First Covenant Church, Salina. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 14, at Ryan Mortuary from 4-8 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested for Fishing with a Cop and may be sent c/o Ryan’s Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St., Salina.

The Kindlesparger family wishes to thank Legacy Homes of Salina and the team at Gentiva Hospice for the wonderful care and comfort Eric received.

For more information or to leave condolences go to www.ryanmortuary.com.