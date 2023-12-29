Gail Louise Weinhold (1937-2023)

Gail Louise (Mickley) Weinhold, 86, joined her husband, Richard Samuel Weinhold, in their eternal home on Dec. 19, 2023, in Omaha, Neb.

Gail was born in Ellsworth, Kan., on May 21, 1937. She graduated from Wilson High School, Wilson, Kan., in 1955. She married her high school sweetheart on Jan. 27, 1957.

Gail was a farm wife and bookkeeper at The Hays Daily News, Hays, Kan. Before retiring, she was the proud owner of Wilson Variety Store, Wilson. After retiring, she lived in Salina, Kan., for many years, belonging to and volunteering with numerous organizations, before moving to Omaha, Neb., in 2020 to be closer to family.

Gail is preceded in death by her husband Richard and her parents Jonathan Glenn Mickley and Helen Ann (Vlcek) Mickley. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Ann (Weinhold) Schrader and Angela Louise Weinhold, Omaha, Neb.; and Richard Samuel Weinhold Jr., McAlester, Okla.; grandchildren Jennifer Ann Rowe (Calvin), Lincoln, Neb., CJ Hashenberger, Wichita, Kan., Brittni Nicole Heckman (Rocky), Gretna, Neb., and Breanna Haley Fields, Manchester, NH, and six great-grandchildren.

The family is having a private service at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Omaha. Burial will be at the Wilson City Cemetery, Wilson, during summer 2024 when family can gather.