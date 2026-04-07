C. Byrne Wood (1934-2026)

C. Byrne Wood, 91, of Ellsworth, Kan., and former Russell, Kan., resident, died on Saturday, March 14, 2026, with family by his side at the Lindsborg Community Hospital in Lindsborg, Kan.

Byrne was born on Nov. 26, 1934, in Fort Scott, Kan., the son of Clarence William and Lena Mae (Query) Wood. He grew up on the family farm near Hammond, Kan., and graduated from Fulton High School, class of 1952. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music education from Pittsburg State University, known at the time as Pittsburg State Teacher’s College in Pittsburg, Kan. He worked as a music teacher at Pleasanton, Kan., Salem, Mo., and Fort Scott, Kan., from 1956-1968. He was a 1st Lieutenant and second in command of the Fort Scott National Guard Unit. He then entered, and succeeded in, the field of insurance and investments for Ozark National Life Insurance Company and NIS Financial Services for 40 years. As regional sales manager, he was a leader, mentor and friend for over 100 agents.

He met, fell in love with and was united in marriage to Rosalie May Springer on April 28, 1957, in Pleasanton. From this union, Byrne and Rosalie were blessed with four children, Anita, Byrne Lee, Brent and Patricia. The family moved to Russell in 1969, where Byrne and Rosalie lived until 2014. They moved to Ellsworth to be closer to family.

They were members of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Russell, where Byrne directed the choir for 40 years as Rosalie cared for choir members’ children so they could sing. They belonged to the Ellsworth Methodist Church after moving to Ellsworth. Byrne loved to travel and loved singing even more. He was often called upon to sing at church events and for funerals, where his rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer” became his signature song requested by his admirers. He looked forward to family reunions where the entire Wood family sang as a choir, with Byrne being the director of the choral pieces he chose. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Byrne also loved his Springer family, which he gained when he married Rosalie.

Byrne is survived by family, including daughters Anita Hoffhines (Ed), Kanopolis, Kan.; and Patricia Cullum (James), Brentwood, Tenn.; sons Byrne Lee Wood (Lisa), Greenville, Mo.; and Brent Wood, Goodland, Kan.; sister Loreta Jent (Larry), Fort Scott, Kan.; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Byrne was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosalie on June 30, 2020, and three brothers, Leland Wood, Walter Wood and the Reverend Kenneth Wood.

A celebration of Byrne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Ellsworth Methodist Church, Ellsworth, Kan., with a lunch to follow at the church. Cremation has been chosen and no visitation will be held. The family will have a private burial of ashes at Maple Grove Cemetery, rural Hammond, Kan., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the ROAR Art Show in Russell. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, who is in charge of these arrangements.