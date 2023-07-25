Carla J. Friesen (1940-2023)

Carla June (Daniels) Friesen, 83, of Basehor, Kan., formerly of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., surrounded by her loved ones. She lived a life of selflessness and touched the hearts of all who knew her. Her departure leaves behind a void that can never be filled, but her legacy of love and compassion will forever be cherished.

Born on Feb. 13, 1940, Carla was the daughter of William “Bill” and Ruth Daniels. She grew up in the close-knit community of Ellsworth, Kan., where she learned the values of empathy and caring for others. These qualities became the guiding principles of her life.

Carla met her husband, John Friesen, while working as a school secretary at Ellsworth High School. They were married on June 5, 1960. Their marriage was a shining example of devotion and partnership. Carla’s unwavering love and support were the pillars that held their family together.

As a mother, Carla was the epitome of tenderness and nurturing. She poured her heart into raising her two children, Andy and Stephanie. Carla’s children always felt a sense of security and knew they could rely on her for comfort and wisdom. She cherished every moment spent with them and created a warm and loving home that they will forever carry in their hearts.

Carla’s role as a grandmother brought immeasurable joy to her life. She adored her grandchildren, Bryce, Kinley, Jace and Delaney, taking great delight in their laughter and curiosity. Carla was always ready with a story, a hug or a warm batch of homemade cookies, banana bread or cinnamon rolls. This led to her being called “Meme” by not only her grandchildren, but also by their friends and families. Everyone knew and loved Meme. Her grandchildren will forever treasure the memories they shared with her and the invaluable life lessons she imparted.

Beyond her family, Carla’s selflessness extended to her community. She and her husband John ran O’Donnell Hardware in Ellsworth for 12 years. She also served proudly as secretary at both Ellsworth High School and Cashco, Inc. In her final years of employment, she worked at Basehor High School in the kitchen, joyfully washing dishes where she could be around her grandchildren and other students.

She was always putting the needs of others before her own. Carla had an innate ability to see the struggles of those around her and offer a helping hand or a listening ear. Her kindness touched the lives of many and left a lasting mark on the hearts of those she helped. Carla’s love, warmth and selflessness will forever resonate in the hearts of her family and friends. She leaves behind a profound legacy of compassion and empathy, reminding us all of the importance of cherishing our loved ones and making a positive impact in the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon “John” Friesen, her parents William “Bill” and Ruth Daniels, sister Carol McAtee and brother Richard Daniels.

Survivors include her children Andrew Friesen and his wife Julie of Basehor, Kan., and their children Jace and Delaney and daughter Stephanie Prichard and Jim Atkin of Overland, Park, Kan., and her children Bryce and Kinley; her sisters Joyce Roy and husband Mel, Hilton Head, S.C., Judy Rule and husband Stan, Needville, Texas, Darlene McGraw and husband Joe, Manhattan, Kan.; sister-in-law, Joy Daniels, Marietta, Ga.; brother-in-law Lew McAtee, Ellsworth, Kan.; many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family and friends who will forever hold her dear.

A celebration for both Carla’s and John’s lives will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at the High Jinks Event Space, 301 W.N. Main St., Ellsworth, Kan., from 2-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 9001 State Line Rd., Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64114 or at www.kchospice.org/support/. Address donations to KC Hospice in Carla’s honor.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we find solace in knowing that Carla’s spirit will continue to shine brightly through the lives she touched. May her soul find eternal peace with Jesus.