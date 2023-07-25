Diane Sue McKinney (1947-2023)

Diane Sue McKinney, 75, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington, Kan. She was born Dec. 7, 1947, in Wichita, Kan., to Catherine Zorn. Diane married Ron McKinney on Aug. 19, 1967, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Ellsworth, Kan. A longtime resident of Ellsworth, she was a homemaker and home daycare provider for many years and had also worked as a seamstress in a local upholstery shop.

Diane is survived by her husband Ron McKinney of Ellsworth; son Shawn McKinney of Ellsworth; daughter Lori McQueary (Randy) of Ellsworth; grandchildren Katelyn, Kourtney, Megyn, Justin, Austin, Dezaree, Casey and Carlecia; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and uncle and aunt August and Ardella Zorn.

A private family service will follow cremation.

Cards for the family can be sent to Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.