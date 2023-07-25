Albert ‘Al’ Wayne Oller (1936-2023)

Albert ‘Al’ Wayne Oller, 86, of Holyrood, died July 18, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 2, 1936, in rural Pratt County to Andy Sam and Eunice (Ford) Oller.

Al graduated from McCracken High School. Shortly after graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served in the 10th Mountain Division. After serving his country, Al began working as a clerk for Rock Island Railroad. Over his career he worked for several other railroads for 40 years, retiring in 1997. Following his retirement, Albert was elected as an Ellsworth County Commissioner in 2007, on which he served for 12 years.

Albert loved hunting, fishing and bird watching. He also enjoyed playing cards and watching sports. In addition, he served his community as Commander of the American Legion for 10 years and was currently serving as vice commander. Al was a member of the Wilson United Methodist Church.

On April 19, 1959, he married Doris Evonne Ruff in Wilson, Kan.

Albert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris Oller of Holyrood, Kan.; children Monty (Penny) Oller of Pawhuska, Okla., and Lori (Gary) VanHouten of Abilene, Texas; sister Lola Rixon of Abilene, Texas; brother Gary (Jennifer) Oller of Holyrood, Kan.; sister-in-law, Delma Oyler of Blue Springs, Mo.; grandchildren, Mason, Wade (Bailey), Kendall Oller and Libby VanHouten; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carolyn Oller.

A private burial will follow at a later date at Sylvan Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Legion Post #200, Holyrood Lion’s Club or the Senior Center in Holyrood, Kan., in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.