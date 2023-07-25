Lawrence D. Rush (1936-2023)

Lawrence D. Rush, 87, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born July 17, 1936, in Rice County, Kan., to Gordon “Mick” and Faye (Schmidt) Rush. Lawrence was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where he was a farmer. He married Alice Ann Schwerdtfeger in Kanopolis, Kan., on Nov. 23, 1970.

Lawrence is survived by his daughters Billi Rush of Geneseo and Kim Kratzer of Kanopolis; son Kit Rush (Beth) of Geneseo; 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; and brother Kermit Rush (Darlene) of Ellsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Alice Rush; brother Gary Rush; and son Bobby Rush.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Buckeye Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Buckeye Cemetery c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.