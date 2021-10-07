Carol Lou Torkelson (1938-2021)

Carol Lou Torkelson, 82, passed away Oct. 6, 2021 in Salina. She was born Nov. 8, 1938 in Rural Tama Co., Iowa to Irma (Harders) and John Storjohann.

Carol married Elger Hansen and later married Tim Leroy Torkelson in Marshalltown, Iowa April 18, 1964 and worked as a caregiver at Mosaic for more than 10 years in Ellsworth.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Kari Anderson of St. Louis, Mo.; son, Kevin Hansen of Lafayette, La.; son, Brian Hansen (Sherry) of Lafayette, La; son, Jeff Torkelson (Kim) of Ellsworth; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim; infant daughter, Mary; infant grandson, Joshua Hansen; grandson, Jesse Snyder; brother, Gene Storjohann; and sister, Marlene Wiebensohn.

A private family graveside service will take place at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Smoky Hills Charitable Foundation, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.