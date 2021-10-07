Debra Lynn Coe (1953-2021)

Debra Lynn Coe, 67, passed away Oct. 6, 2021 in Ellsworth. She was born Nov. 25, 1953 in McPherson to Maxine (Polson) and Don R. Sanborn. She graduated from Salina Central High School in 1971. On March 2, 1974 she was united in marriage to Gary Coe in Salina.

Debra worked as a machinist at Cashco, Inc for 40 years. She served on the Kanopolis Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years and was a member of the Kanopolis Sunflower Civic Club for 5 years. She loved her family deeply, most of all spending time with her granddaughters, following them around and watching them in all their activities. Her favorite pastimes included camping, fishing, and watching KU basketball.

Debra is survived by her husband, Gary Coe of Kanopolis; daughter, Jenny Thornton (Shaun) of Ellsworth; son, Jarid Coe (Heidi) of Nickerson; grandchildren, Haley and Jordi Thornton, and Charlie Coe; and brother, Dennis Sanborn of Salina.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, with family present from 6-8 p.m., at Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery. Per Debra’s request, the service will be casual dress.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kanopolis United Methodist Church or Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

