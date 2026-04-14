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Charles “Charlie” J. Yager (1945-2026)

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Obituaries
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Charles “Charlie” J. Yager, 80, passed away with his wife by his side Sept. 15, 2025, at Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born March 2, 1945, in Great Bend to Charles “Curly” W. and Lucille (Glick) Yager. Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Sharlene Hazen, on Sept. 6, 1964. She passed away April 13, 1986. Charlie married Jacqueline Murray on June 16, 1990. She survives.

Private graveside memorial services were held on April 4, 2026, at St. Paul Cemetery, Holyrood, Kan., and can be viewed at www.bryantfh.net/obituary/charlie-yager. Memorials have been designated to Nature Conservancy of Kansas (to benefit Cheyenne Bottoms), Golden Belt Humane Society, or American Cancer Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend, KS 67530.

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