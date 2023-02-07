Charles Leroy Norris (1935-2023)

Charles Leroy Norris, 87, of Wichita, Kan., passed away Jan. 17, 2023.

Papa Charlie was born on Jan. 20, 1935, to Ralph and Sarah Norris in Alden, Kan. Charles attended Ellinwood High School from 1950-1954. While in high school, Charles participated in football, basketball and track. Charles was unanimously selected for the All-State Halfback and elected to the All- American High School Football Team in 1953. In honor of these achievements, Ellinwood High School retired his jersey (No. 88).

After graduating from Ellinwood High School in 1954, Choo Choo Charlie went on to study Education at Kansas State University. As a freshman, Charles lettered in football, but ultimately transferred to Pittsburg State University to further pursue his football and educational career. During his time at Pittsburg State, Charles played as halfback on the 1957 Pittsburg State University National Championship Team. Charles graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in education from Pittsburg State. He later attained a master’s degree in psychology from Emporia State University.

Aside from accomplishing these great academic and athletic achievements at Pittsburg State, Papa also met the love of his life. During the summer of 1958, Charles met Fran, and in true Chuck Norris fashion, the two lovebirds eloped to Oklahoma. Charles and Fran went on to have three children: Tammy, Chelle and Toddy.

Papa Charlie devoted his life to teaching, coaching and influencing the lives of many. He coached and taught in Winchester, Kan.; Marion, Kan.; Warrensburg, Mo.; Kansas City, Mo.; Kansas City, Kan.; Ellsworth, Kan.; Great Bend, Kan.; Mt. Pleasant, Texas and Westwood High School in Austin, Texas. He retired in 2000 to spend time with his children and grandchildren, visit friends all over the country and golf (of course).

Charlie Norris was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Sarah Norris of Ellinwood, Kan., brothers Harold Norris of Iola, Kan., Tommy Norris of Garden City, Kan., Junior Norris of Tatum, Texas and his beloved wife Laura Frances Norris of Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

Chuck Norris is survived by his daughter, Tamarah Shanahan and husband Rocky Shanahan of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and their daughters Meagan Shanahan of Des Moines, Iowa and Kelsey Shanahan of Indianapolis, Ind.; his daughter, Michelle Walter and husband David Walter of Wichita, Kan., and their children Nicholas Walter and his fiancé Andrea Jahde, and their daughter Nellie Frances Walter of Charleston, S.C., Lauren Hart and her husband Gabriel Hart of England, Ark., and Andrea Walter of Anna, Texas; his son Todd Norris of San Antonio, Texas, and his daughter Abbey Norris and her fiancé Iles Mitchell of Dallas, Texas.

Services will be held at Chapel Hill Methodist Church in Wichita, Kan. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Westwood Golf Booster Club, an organization Papa Charlie felt strongly about.