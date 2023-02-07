John Mikeal Tripp (1964-2023)

John Mikeal Tripp, 58, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Wilson, Kan. He was born Feb. 4, 1964, in Springhill, La., to Tom H., Sr. and Frances (Perez) Tripp.

John is survived by his brother Tom Tripp, Jr. (Christy) of Lincoln, Neb.; sister Dolores Kyler (Ed) of Ellsworth; sister Rebecca Tripp of Great Bend, Kan.; brother Matthew Tripp of Kanopolis; four nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Tripp.

A graveside service will take place at Kanopolis Cemetery in the summer of 2023.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.