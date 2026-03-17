Charles Raymond Dolezal (1938-2026)

Charles Raymond Dolezal passed away on March 16, 2026. He was 87 years old (32,043 days). He was born on June 23, 1938, son of Charles and Tillie Dolezal. He married Virginia Lee Grubb on April 23, 1960. Charles graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1956 and Brown Mackie College with an associate of business degree in 1964. He also attended Fort Hays State University. Charles was a draftsman and surveyor for Van Gundy and Associates for 18 years, manager of Post Rock Rural Water District for five years and owner of the Chicken Roost Restaurant for 10 years. During his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses with his dad and competing in calf roping with his horse Cindy.

He was extremely proud of his grandchildren and was a permanent fixture in the stands at their high school/college sporting events. He and Virginia enjoyed traveling — cruises to Alaska, through the Panama Canal and around the Hawaiian Islands, annual trips to Table Rock Lake and visiting his ancestral home, touring Prague in the Czech Republic, were some favorites. He and Virginia also enjoyed traveling south to Bandera, Texas, in the winter with their camper for many years. There, they enjoyed jam sessions with new friends and warmer weather. He was an avid golfer and took many golf trips with family and friends. He grew many fruits and vegetables in his garden at the farm, and enjoyed spending time tinkering there after retiring in 1997. In his later years, he enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center, poker with his buddies, viewing endless westerns, spending time with his family and watching Mollie B. Polka.

Charles is survived by his wife Virginia of the home; son Daniel Dolezal (Sherry), Valley Center, Kan.; daughter Pamela Harms (RJ), Topeka, Kan.; grandchildren Christopher Dolezal, Olathe, Kan.; Jennifer Grittman (Mason), Dodge City, Kan.; Matthew Dolezal (Briana), Olathe; Jacob Harms (Sarah), Wamego, Kan.; and Eric Harms, Kansas City, Mo.; and great-grandchildren Madilyn, Kenzie and Andrew Grittman, Dodge City, and Owen and Henry Harms, Wamego.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 1-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present to greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, March 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.