Cheryl Ann Dye (1960-2021)

Cheryl Ann Dye of Lorraine, Kan. lost her battle with breast cancer Oct. 30, 2021, with her sons by her side.

Cheryl was born Aug. 30, 1960, to Donald and Henrietta (Miller) Dye. She had a heart of gold and was always looking to help others. She worked as a CNA and provided respite for children. She dedicated her life to providing for others.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Henrietta (Miller) Dye.

She leaves behind her father, Donald Dye; her sister, Shirley (Chuck) Erskine; son, Corey (Shannon) Dye; daughter, Danielle (Jarid) Neuschwanger; son, David (Chelsea) Knopp; and grandchildren, Blake, Grace, Oliver, Colt, and Connor.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Parsons Funeral Home, 307 N. Lincoln Ave., Ellsworth, Kan. 67439, followed by a reception at JH Robbins Memorial Library, 219 N. Lincoln Ave., Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Cards can be mailed to Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.