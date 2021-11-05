Marland J. Kralik (1936-2021)

Marland J. Kralik, 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Ellsworth. He was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Ellsworth County to Winslow and Emma (Galliart) Kralik.

Marland was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where he was a truck foreman for the County Highway Department. On his days off, he would work at Homolka Grain & Supply.

He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174. Marland married Lenore Kay Foos in Ellsworth on Aug. 23, 1963.

Marland is survived by his sons, Kevin and Brad Kralik of Ellsworth; sister, Delores Ploutz of Garden Grove, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lenore; and brothers, Melvin, Raymond, and Harold Kralik.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Graveside funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth County Senior Center Meals on Wheels or to Angels Care Home Health, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.