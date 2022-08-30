Chrystal Marie Tiefel (1991-2022)

Chrystal Marie Tiefel, 31, of Kanopolis, passed away Aug. 9, 2022. She was born May 4, 1991, in Salina, Kan., to Kandes Henning and Brad Turner.

Chrystal is survived by her sister, Christina; uncles, Larry Henning and Dean Henning; father, Brad Turner (Kristy); and children, Zarah and Richard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kandes Henning.

Cremation has taken place and no public services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.