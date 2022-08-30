Billy Don White (1957-2022)

Billy Don White, 65, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born Aug. 20, 1957, in Bridgeport, Texas to Marvin Don and Mary Jon (Cates) White. Billy married Barb Johnson in Harper, Kan. on Sept. 20, 1980. He was a 43 year employee of Acme Brick Company, retiring as sales manager in 2020.

Billy is survived by his wife Barb White of Wichita; son Brody White of Wichita; daughter Beth Koehn (Brett) of Kansas City, Mo.; and granddaughters, Zoe Smith and Brynlee Koehn. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Leeann Beagley.

Visitation will take place 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, Kan.

A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m., Friday at Parsons Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Harper Cemetery in Harper, Kan.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or Kansas Humane Society, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan., 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.