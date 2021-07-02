Cleo Zvolanek (1932-2021)

Cleo Zvolanek, 89, of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Ellsworth. She was born in Lincoln, Kan. Feb. 25, 1932, the daughter of Reinholdt and Minnie (Plinski) Peterman. Cleo married Victor Zvolanek Aug. 1, 1951 in Ellsworth.

Cleo was preceded in death by her loving husband on Jan. 10, 1994 and two brothers, Orvin and Gilbert Peterman.

She is survived by her sister, Letha (Jerome) Waggle of Berryton, Kan.; four daughters, Joyce (Ric) Smith of Wamego, Kan. and family, Vickie (Gary) Barnes of Alamogordo, N.M. and family, Debora (Kenneth) Castor of Ellsworth and family, and Sandy (Wayne) Koetkemeyer of Salina, Kan. and family; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

A private family graveside service will take place at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.