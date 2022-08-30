Connie Lynn (Schraeder) Harms (1960-2022)

Connie Lynn (Schraeder) Harms, 62, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. She was born April 8, 1960, in Larned, Kan., to Lee Roy and Viola (Dome) Schraeder. Growing up on a farm near Timken, Kan., Connie, at a young age, learned the everyday process to farming and instilled a deep love for all animals! She was heavily involved in 4-H through high school, and took great pride in raising and showing her cattle and horse.

Connie worked as a vet tech caring for animals prior to going through nursing school. She continued that care for people when becoming a full-time nurse, and was always known for her patience and gentle spirit amongst her family, friends and colleagues.

Connie graduated from La Crosse High School in 1978. She then attended Kansas State University before transferring to Kansas Wesleyan University and graduating with an associate of applied science degree. Upon graduating, Connie worked as a registered nurse in obstetrics in Salina, Kan. Healthcare and caring for others wasn’t just work for Connie, it was her passion and Connie had an impactful career in nursing for 25 years.

Connie married her loving husband of 41 years, Douglas Harms, on May 9, 1981, in Great Bend, Kan. They moved to Colorado together in 1998 to fulfill their dream of living near the Rocky Mountains. Here, they were able to enjoy their time together and create memories with their two children; Whitney and Jordon. Camping in the mountains near Granby was the ultimate prize and one of Connie’s favorite places. Connie found great peace in nature and enjoyed motorcycle rides with Doug exploring many National Parks!

Survivors include, her husband, Douglas; two children, daughter, Whitney Parzybok and husband Kyle of Wheat Ridge, Colo. and son, Jordon Harms of Ft Lupton, Colo.; mother, Viola Schraeder of Great Bend, Kan.; two sisters, Kathy Butler of Dallas, Texas, Becky Soukup of Wilson, Kan.; and two grandchildren, Kaden Parzybok and Christian Parzybok. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Roy Schraeder and sister, Leann Fischer.