Forrest L. Salyers, Jr. (Sonny) (1948-2022)

Forrest L. Salyers, Jr. (Sonny) passed away on Aug. 11, 2022, at his home in Wichita, Kan. He was born on June 9, 1948, in Norfolk, Neb. Forrest served in the U.S. Air Force, where he participated in the Vietnam Conflict, and later in the Army National Guard. He was a real estate agent and, most recently, worked as an insurance agent.

Forrest is survived by his children LaDonna (Craig Helser) Salyers of Maize, Kan.; Mathew (Julie) Salyers of Rose Hill, Kan.; Michael Salyers of Kanopolis; Justin (Terra) Salyers of Bentley, Kan.; April (Tim) Bowden of Nashville, Tenn.; Christie (Joe) Jung of Rocky Mount, Mo.; and Shelley Spencer of Eldon, Mo.; his brother William Salyers of Wichita; sisters Nina (Jim) Drennen of Midwest City, Okla.; and Joni Davis of Kanopolis; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Jeanette Salyers and sisters Glenda Jensen, Joy Shaw, Kathy Curtis, Marva Salyers, JoEllen Freeman and Debbie Randolph.

A military graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 at Floral Hills, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Mo.