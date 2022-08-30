Kristi Sue Nienke (1966-2022)

Kristi Sue Nienke, 56, of Ogden, passed away into the arms of her loving savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 18, 2022, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kan., with loved ones at her side. Kristi was born on April 19, 1966, at Hoisington Lutheran Hospital to Clarence and Patricia (Klima) Nienke. She graduated from Ellsworth High School and then from St. John’s College in Winfield, Kan. She then attended floral design school in Denver, and degree in hand, she went to work for Wayne and Peggy Dubey at the Flower Nook in Salina.

Kristi then moved to Georgia to work for her uncle Bob, cutting hair at Ft. Benning in Columbus, Ga. Then Bob transferred her to Ft. Riley. She built a home in Ogden, Kan. for herself and her beloved dogs. During her career, she was taking pictures as a hobby, but it quickly grew as she found herself as a published photographer. The highlight of her photography career was her pictures being published in the Wyoming Wildlife Magazine.

Kristi was preceded in death by her father Clarence Nienke, and her grandparents, Frank and Emma Nienke and Emil and Alberta Klima.

She is survived by her mother Patricia Nienke of Ellsworth, brother Scott Nienke of Ellsworth, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Ellsworth with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Keren Comfort Dog at Immanuel Lutheran Church, or Salina Animal Services, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan., 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.