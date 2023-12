Craig K. Trowbridge passed away on Nov. 9, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Craig was born in Lyons, Kan., to Darrell and Ravena Trowbridge on Sept. 29, 1954, He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Brent L. Trowbridge and daughter Rose Pistora. Surviving are his son Randy Trowbridge and sister Stacy Sheridan (Phil), Ellsworth.

Lone Star Cremations, Dallas, is handling the cremation. A graveside service will be held at a later date.