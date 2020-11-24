Dale “Dan” Bettenbrock (1944-2020)

Dale “Dan” Bettenbrock, 76, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Hays. He was born Aug. 3, 1944 in Ellsworth to William Carl Bettenbrock and Elva Louise (Schultz) Bettenbrock.

Dan was a longtime resident of Ellsworth where he married Marilyn Jo Bartunek on Jan. 31, 1964. He was a farmer and the street superintendent for the city of Ellsworth for many years.

Dan is survived by his sons, Jack Bettenbrock of Ellsworth, Delvin Bettenbrock (Laura) of Ellsworth, and Gail Bettenbrock (Emily) of Brookville; daughter, Shelly Vopat (Derek Arensman) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Tiffany Hall, Brittany, Ashley and Jennifer Bettenbrock, Kristen Zelenka (Roy), Bradley Vopat, and Colton, Charlotte and Adelynn Bettenbrock; and great-grandchildren, Rowan Hall, Waylon Bettenbrock, and Axton Wessling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; brothers, Carl and Frank Bettenbrock; and sisters, Barbara Smith and Sandra Urbanek.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

A private family graveside service will take place and a public celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic of North Central Kansas, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com