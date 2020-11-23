Sara Ann (Lemley) Mobley (1962-2020)

Sara Ann (Lemley) Mobley, 59, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Downs, Kan. She was born April 29, 1961 in Albuquerque, N.M. to Billy Joe Lemley and Carrie (Jennings) Dickens.

Sara is survived by her mother, Carrie Dickens of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Rylan and Bronson Sheesley, Caleb Sheesley, and Paul Ludden; husband, Chris Mobley; and brothers, Allen Lemley of Colorado, Eric Lemley and wife Melissa of Alaska, Tim Smith of Hoisington, and Paul Smith of Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Lemley; daughter, Kimberly Sheesley; son, Patrick Sheesley; an infant child; and brother, Robert Lucas.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, Kan.

Funeral service is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Parsons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parsons Funeral Home (include Sara’s name), PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com