Bennington State Bank vs. Christina Kay Goding Kline

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter November 19, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS



THE BENNINGTON STATE BANK,

Plaintiff

v. Case No. 2020-CV-30

CHRISTINA KAY GODING KLINE a/k/a CHRISTINA KAY GODING a/k/a CHRISTINA K. GODING a/k/a CHRISTINA KAY GODING-STEINER; REBEL K. KLINE a/k/a REBEL KEITH CLINE; CHRISTINA KAY GODING KLINE a/k/a CHRISTINA KAY GODING a/k/a CHRISTINA K. GODING a/k/a CHRISTINA KAY GODING-STEINER, AS TRUSTEE OF THE CHRISTINA K. GODING REVOCABLE INTER

VIVOS TRUST A/K/A CHRISTINA KAY GODING

REVOCABLE INTER VIVOS TRUST a/k/a CHRISTINA K. GODING INTERVIVOS TRUST; REBEL KEITH KLINE, AS TRUSTEE OF THE REVOCABLE INTER VIVOS TRUST OF REBEL KEITH KLINE, DATED JANUARY 23, 2013; JOHN DOE, Unknown Tenant; and MARY DOE, Unknown

Tenant; and the unknown heirs, executors,

administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors and

assigns of any deceased defendants; the unknown spouses of any defendants; the unknown officers, successors, trustees, creditors and assigns of any

defendants that are existing, dissolved or dormant corporations; the unknown executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors, successors and assigns of any defendants that are or were partners or in

partnership; the unknown guardians, conservators and trustees of any defendants that are minors or are under any legal disability; and the unknown heirs,

executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors and assigns of any person alleged to be deceased,

Defendants.

(Title to Real Estate Involved)

(Pursuant to K.S.A. Chapter 60)

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO ALL OF THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS WHO ARE OR MAY BE CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in the Ellsworth County District Court by The Bennington State Bank praying for foreclosure of real estate mortgages on the following described real property, to wit:



The East Half (E/2) of Section One (1), Township Fifteen (15) South, Range Eight (8) West of the 6th P.M., Ellsworth County, Kansas, less the following described tract: A parcel of land located in the Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of said Section 1, Township 15 South, Range 8 West commencing at the Southeast corner of said SE/4; thence on an assumed bearing of N 89° 55’ 15” W along the South line of said SE/4 a distance of 50.0 feet to a point on the West right-of-way line of Kansas Highway 111, said point being the Point of beginning; thence continuing N 89° 55’ 15” W along said South line a distance of 660.0 feet; thence N 00° 00’ 00” E a distance of 660.0 feet; thence S 89° 55’ 55” E a distance of 660.0 feet to a point on said West right-of-way line of Kansas Highway 111; thence S 00° 00’ 00” E along said West right-of-way line a distance of 660.0 feet to the point of beginning

and

A fraction of the Southeast Quarter (Fr. SE/4) and the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE/4 NE/4) of Section Thirty-six (36), Township Fourteen (14), Range Eight (8), West of 6th P.M., lying South of Hwy 156 and West of Hwy 111, being approximately one hundred and sixty-eight (168) acres, more or less,

and you are hereby required to answer or otherwise plead to said Petition on or before December 31, 2020 in the Ellsworth County District Court at Ellsworth, Kansas. If you fail to answer or otherwise plead, the Petition will be taken as true, and judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Submitted by:

Aaron O. Martin, #24170

CLARK, MIZE & LINVILLE, CHARTERED

P.O. Box 380

Salina, KS 67402-0380

Tel. (785) 823-6325; Fax (785) 823-1868

aomartin@cml-law.com

Attorneys for The Bennington State Bank

3t 12/3